Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Genpact posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Genpact by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 423,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Genpact by 439.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 421,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 3,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.