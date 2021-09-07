Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $228.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 205.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.