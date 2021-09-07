Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $103.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.82 million and the lowest is $103.30 million. Bill.com posted sales of $46.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $479.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.19. 13,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,559 shares of company stock worth $60,457,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

