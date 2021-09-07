Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the highest is $70.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akumin.

AKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

AKU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.98 million and a P/E ratio of 244.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Akumin has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

