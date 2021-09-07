Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

