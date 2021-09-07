Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

DAO stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

