XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 5,380 ($70.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,365.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,184.64. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).
In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.