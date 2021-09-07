XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 5,380 ($70.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,365.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,184.64. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

Get XP Power alerts:

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.