Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. 2,379,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,865. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

