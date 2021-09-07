WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of WW stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

