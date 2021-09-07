WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
Shares of WW stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.