Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $1,552.17 or 0.02942608 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $527,737.99 and $6,495.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00017578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00152951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00768840 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

