Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $558,739.45 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $8.52 or 0.00018101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $558,739.45 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

