WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $8.22 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.22 or 0.00017441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $164,659.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.34 or 0.07626202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.52 or 1.00250209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00712055 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

