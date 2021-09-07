Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.45

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.45 and last traded at $148.51, with a volume of 3215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workiva by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

