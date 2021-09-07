WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 6.2%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 28,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 746,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $10,716,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.