WM Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WM Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

WM Technology stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

