Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $25.13 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $25.13 or 0.00049104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.34 million and $14.61 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00197922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.82 or 0.07574844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,105.16 or 0.99853312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.74 or 0.00921727 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,048,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,923,652 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

