William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TLYS opened at $14.78 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,938 shares of company stock worth $5,696,855 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

