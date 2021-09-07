Wilder World Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.54 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $131.54 million and $8.74 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

