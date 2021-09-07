Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,901 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.