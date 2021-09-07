Western Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

