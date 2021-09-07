Western Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,590.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.54. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.