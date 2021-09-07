Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.98.

