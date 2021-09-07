Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

