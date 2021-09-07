Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,120 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 487,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,836,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 401,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.