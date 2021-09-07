Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

PEG opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

