Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

