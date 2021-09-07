Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,921 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

TSN opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.