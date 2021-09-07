Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 105 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

