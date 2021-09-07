Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $46.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

