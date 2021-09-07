Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nine Energy Service (NINE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE):

9/7/2021 – Nine Energy Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company's operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. "

9/2/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Nine Energy Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Nine Energy Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Nine Energy Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Nine Energy Service was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Nine Energy Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

NINE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

