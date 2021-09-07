Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

