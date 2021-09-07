Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $15.40

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.45. Weatherford International shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 7,777 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

