Waterdrop (WDH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WDH opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

