Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.33 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002225 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $203.33 million and $20.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,580,297 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

