Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 132,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

