Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.