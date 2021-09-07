Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.64 ($178.40).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

