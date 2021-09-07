VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report $186.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.20 million. VSE reported sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 26,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $622.11 million, a PE ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

