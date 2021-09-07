voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Down 2%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.69. 20,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 98,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VJET. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

