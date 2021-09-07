Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

