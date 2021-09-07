Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.