Virtue Poker Market Cap Achieves $8.10 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $537,618.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00132771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00184600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.73 or 0.07604901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.00 or 0.99989339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.00910726 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

