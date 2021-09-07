Vine Energy Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have commented on VEI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $2,101,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

