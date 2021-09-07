Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Critical Contrast

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.83 -$61.99 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.25 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -19.17

Viking Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Viking Energy Group and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41% Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

