Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.40

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

