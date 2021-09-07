Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,075 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

