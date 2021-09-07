Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $328,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

