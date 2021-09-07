Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,713 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

