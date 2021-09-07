Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

