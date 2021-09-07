Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of SpartanNash worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

